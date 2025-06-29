Cindi Chan vows reforms in health, education, City Hall

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor-elect Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan shared her vision for Lapu-Lapu as she assumes office this week.

During her oath-taking on Saturday afternoon, June 28, 2025, Cindi stated that healthcare services must be dignified, accessible, and responsive.

She vowed to improve the services and capacity of the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital through investments in health workers, modern equipment, and a stronger community health program.

“When our people are healthy, our city is strong,” Cindi said.

Cindi also emphasized that education is a great equalizer and promised to continue improving schools within the city while expanding their scholarship program.

“We will provide not only access to education, but also opportunities for advancement so that the children of fisherfolk, vendors, drivers, and single mothers can become the professionals, leaders, and builders of tomorrow,” she added.

In addition, Cindi vowed to transform the city’s public market into a center of order, cleanliness, and livelihood.

The city will also construct a new city hall, envisioned as a symbol of good governance, transparency, and compassion.

“This new City Hall will be sustainable, environmentally responsible, and inclusive—especially for our elderly and persons with disabilities. It will reflect the kind of government we strive to be—accessible to all, and working for all,” she added.

Meanwhile, outgoing Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who was elected Congressman of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu, promised to continue working hand-in-hand with the mayor-elect.

He also asked the Oponganons to extend their support to Mayor Cindi’s administration.

“Ako malaumon nga dili lang kay inyong tupngan ang suporta nga inyong gihatag kanako, kung di, inyo pang palabwan ang suporta nga inyong ihatag ngadto kaniya,” Ahong said.

(I am hopeful that you will not only match the support you gave me, but even surpass it in your support for her.)

Ahong also assured Oponganons that their votes will not go to waste.

“Our mission has always been to uplift every Oponganon, to provide better opportunities, to keep our city safe, clean, and thriving,” he added.

Among the members of Team Kaabag who also took their oath were Vice Mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy and councilors Jun Alforque, Tino Aying, Susan Baring, Rufo Bering, Annabeth Cuizon, Janvi Dela Cerna, Jeorgen Eyas-Book, Efren Herrera, Joseph Pangatungan, Montor Tatoy, Ariane Yap, and Emilio Galaroza. /csl

