Peñalosa bags WBF silver title in convincing win over China’s Jiang

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer Dave “The Hunter” Peñalosa rediscovered his old winning form that once made him an undefeated prospect, scoring a unanimous decision victory over China’s Weiyi Jiang to capture the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) silver lightweight title.

The eight-round main event headlined the Fist of Fury boxing card on Saturday night, June 28, at the Tinago Sports Complex.

Judges Romar Embodo, Michael Espinosa, and Rolando Mendoza all scored the bout 77-75 in favor of Peñalosa after a competitive back-and-forth contest.

With the win, Peñalosa, who fights under Cebu’s Chao Sy Boxing Stable, improved his record to 20 wins with 12 knockouts against just one loss. It also marked his third straight victory since returning to the ring this year after a two-year hiatus.

Jiang, the taller and bigger fighter from Shenzhen, China, dropped to 2-2. Despite the loss, he earned the crowd’s respect for his grit and heart against a more seasoned opponent fighting in front of a hometown crowd.

SHARP JABS

Peñalosa started strong, using sharp jabs and slick combinations to take control of the bout early. Jiang answered with pressure and volume punching, trying to break down the Filipino with his size advantage, but Peñalosa’s defense and timely counters kept him ahead.

As both fighters began to tire in the later rounds, Peñalosa managed to conserve his energy while still landing the cleaner, more effective punches. Jiang kept charging forward but couldn’t land anything that significantly hurt the local favorite.

The turning point came in the final 10 seconds of Round 5, when Peñalosa landed a crisp right uppercut, followed by a feint right and a vicious left hook that nearly dropped Jiang. Smelling blood, Peñalosa tried to finish the job, but Jiang weathered the storm and survived the round.

Clearly winded in the final three rounds, Peñalosa held his ground with smart clinching and accurate counters, including a shot that bloodied Jiang’s nose. He spent much of the last two rounds clinching to preserve his lead while occasionally taunting Jiang’s corner, which included fellow Cebuano coach Jingjing Tepora.

For Sy, he was impressed by Peñalosa’s performance with a caveat. He said that the younger Peñalosa of the famed boxing clan needs to improve his stamina.

“He fought very well. I was impressed of his performance, but he needs to improve his stamina. Nonetheless, he still has power in his punches,” said Sy.

FIRST PROFESSIONAL LOSS

In the co-main event, Chao Sy Boxing Stable’s Vicente Unidos absorbed his first professional loss, falling to China’s Tuohatasen Sailibieke via split decision. Two judges scored it 75-74 for Sailibieke, while the third had it 76-74 for Unidos.

Unidos was knocked down in the second round and was deducted a point for excessive low blows. Sailibieke also lost a point in Round 8 for hitting the back of Unidos’ head. The win improved Sailibieke’s record to 6-0 with three knockouts, while Unidos dropped to 4-1 with three knockouts.

In the undercard, Jefre Jimenez (5-0, 2 KOs) captured the PBF light flyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Marlon Alejandro (6-8-2, 1 KO). Judges scored the bout 78-74, 78-74, and 77-75 in favor of Jimenez.

In the curtain opener, Jimuel Aranas (7-2, 4 KOs) of Chao Sy Boxing Stable scored the night’s only stoppage, a fifth-round TKO over Anthony Gilbuela (8-8-3, 2 KOs) of Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

However, the result drew controversy. Gilbuela’s trainer, Christopher “Ping Ping” Tepora, protested what he believed was a premature stoppage by referee Rafael Osumo. Gilbuela had been backed into the ropes by a pair of punches when Osumo stepped in, prompting anger from the corner.

