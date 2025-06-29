JM de Guzman nag-breakdown sa social media, netizens nabalaka

Hot topic karon sa social media ang paghilak sa Kapamilya aktor nga si JM de Guzman.

Niadtong adlaw nga Miyerkules, Hunyo 25, nag post ang aktor og video diin makita ang iyang paghilak samtang madungog sa background ang Christian song nga “Oceans” sa Hillsong United.

“Spirit lead me where my trust is without borders

Let me walk upon the waters

Wherever You would call me

Take me deeper than my feet could ever wander

And my faith will be made stronger

In the presence of my Saviour,” matud pa sa caption ni JM nga iyang gikuha sa maong kanta.

Daghan ang nabalaka

Daghan sa mga fans ni JM ang gibati og kabalaka ug dalui nga nagpadala og mensahe para sa aktor sa comment section sa iyang post.

Ang uban nangutana pa kun duna bay kalabutan ang iyang post sa social media personality nga si Donnalyn Bartolome.

“Sana he will stop posting yung mga ganito, kasi if true na break na sila ni Donalyn, kawawa din kasi si girl kasi ma bablame at mababash ng todo.”

“Hi JM! I hope you’re doing well. If you need someone to talk to just message me. Never give up.”

“Guy struggles in handling heartbreaks, pansin ko lang. Ilang beses na kasi [sad emoji] Weakness niya ata romantic breakup.”

“Hugs jm!!! You got this!”

Sa pagkakaron, gitangtang na ang IG post ni JM apan wala gihapoy katin-awan kun unsa ang nahitabo niya.

Sa lain bahin, si Donnalyn nag post sa iyang social media og hulagway nilang duha ni JM apil ang caption, “Being a provider makes you sacrifice the life you deserve, I know this with all my heart.. so before our father’s month ends, I want to greet someone who is not yet a father but stepped up as one for his brothers as their father figure, their Kuya.”

“I will always be proud to have met you, Juan Miguel. You deserve the love and protection God has for you. In almost 4 years as friends, and now 2 years as your partner, you will know what it’s like to have an ally for the rest of your life. Happy Father’s month to you. Here’s for the world to view and see you through my eyes JM De Guzman.”