LET 2025 topnotcher Jeanlyn Colipano shares story of perseverance, prayer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ever since she was a little kid, Jeanlyn Colipano had already dreamed of becoming a teacher someday.

She recalled that she would often portray the role of a teacher while playing with her friends back then.

“During our mga duwa ba, childhood, akong role gyud kay maestra. Unya pag-high school nako, nagdako gyud ko nga ang akong mga teachers kay very outstanding. Maayo kaayo motudlo,” Jeanlyn Colipano said.

Her ambition, however, became a reality after she bested the March 2025 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET), and even grabbed the number one spot in the exam with a 93.80% rating.

Colipano is the second daughter among three siblings. She was born and raised in Carmen town.

Her mother works as a factory worker, while her father was a security guard.

However, when she was 10, they had to move to Catmon to live with their grandparents after the death of her father due to cardiac arrest.

As an achiever

Back in elementary and high school, Colipano was an achiever and a consistent honor student.

While studying, Colipano had to face several struggles—especially financially—after their father passed away.

Luckily, their family was enrolled in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), which helped ease their financial burden.

Aside from this, when she studied in college, Colipano acquired a Department of Science and Technology (DOST) scholarship.

“Seguro kanang ang amo mang gung balay, nag-rent raman gud mi ug balay. Unya ang amo ganing balay gamay ra gani kaayo maong while nag-study ko, wala gyud ko’y private space,” she added.

(Maybe it’s because we’re just renting a house. And our place is really small, so while I was studying, I didn’t have any private space at all.)

Despite her hardships, Colipano graduated cum laude with a degree in Bachelor of Secondary Education – Major in General Science at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) – Danao Campus in June 2024.

After graduation, she did not immediately take the board exam because she wanted to prepare herself first.

She enrolled in a review center and was even offered an in-house scholarship by the center. However, she had to decline the offer as she didn’t want to live away from her mother for several months.

“Outside sa review center, dili ra kaayo ko mag-study para dili maka-rest pod akong utok ug aron dioli kaayo ma-pressure akong self. Magtan-aw rako ug videos,” she said.

(Outside the review center, I don’t study that much so my mind can also rest and I don’t put too much pressure on myself. I just watch videos.)

During the exam, she also followed some rituals, such as wearing red undergarments and lighting a candle before leaving their house as a lucky charm.

While waiting for the results, she said she stayed at their mountain home, which had no cellular signal.

Her aunt was the first to inform her that she had passed. She then went online using a “piso wifi” and was shocked to see that many of her friends had tagged her for topping the board exam.

“Na-shock gyud ko. Wala dayon mo sink-in nga nag-top 1 ko sa exam,” she added.

(I was really shocked. It didn’t sink in right away that I ranked Top 1 in the exam.)

Currently, Colipano said she has received several job offers, but she is still weighing her options for employment.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, Colipano was among the CTU graduates recognized by the school in a ceremony held at a hotel in Mandaue City.

Colipano received a cash incentive worth P200,000, a certificate, and a presidential medallion from her school.

“Always do well sa inyong studies, always maminaw sa inyong teachers kay mao ra gyud na ang key para sa imong success. And not just that, imo sab nang ubanan ug prayers,” she said.

(Always do well in your studies, always listen to your teachers because that’s really the key to your success. And not just that—you should also accompany it with prayers.)

During the recognition event, the other nine topnotchers also received P80,000 each in cash incentives, certificates, and presidential medallions. /csl