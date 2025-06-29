RTC Cebu City employees join Jubilee Pilgrimage 2025

CAMOTES ISLAND, Cebu — Employees coming from the different Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) in Cebu City spent their weekend visiting the Jubilee Pilgrimage route on Camotes Island.

Among those that they visited on Sunday, June 29, was the San Jose Parish Church in San Francisco town, one of the churches listed in the Jubilee Pilgrimage route.

They also had their Jubilee Passports stamped — a symbolic act of faith and commitment for Jubilee Year 2025.

The group consisted of employees from Branches 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 18, and 19 and a lady guard of the Cebu City Hall of Justice.

Gigi Castro, a court stenographer, said that it was very fulfilling to have joined the Jubilee Pilgrimage, as this was a lifetime experience for her.

“Fulfillment and to complete the Jubilee Pilgrimage because it is a Jubilee Year for the Catholic religion, which only comes once in a lifetime.” she said.

Special meaning

Jubilee Year 2025 holds special meaning for the Roman Catholics because it is considered a time for renewal, reconciliation, and deepened faith. Pilgrims believe that the journey draws them closer to God.

“Mao rani among katuyoan na ma-completo namo ang churches na listed sa Jubilee Passport, kay motuo mi na it is a passport to heaven,” Castro added.

(It is our intention to visit all the churches that are listed on the Jubilee Passport because we believe that this is a passport to heaven.)

“Completing the Jubilee Passport is fulfilling for me,” shared Violy Baz, a RTC records officer.

After Camotes Island, the group is also planning to visit Bantayan Island in August, another significant part of the Jubilee route.

“Sunod, nagplano mi na mag-Bantayan Island kay mao naman lay kuwang namo para ma-completo ang among Jubilee Passport,” Baz said.

(We plan to visit Bantayan Island next time because that is all that we lack to complete our Jubilee Passport.)

Pilgrimage

Despite their hectic work schedules, the employees have made a commitment to find time and continue their pilgrimage.

Earlier, Baz said that they had already visited churches in the northern and southern parts of Cebu province.

“Last April we began our journey, and from then, we continued to get our Jubilee Passport completed. Sige na mi og sabot kung asa nasad mi sunod magpatatak (We have been planning where to go next) ,” she said.

Most of the RTC employees are first timers, and when asked why they went as far as crossing the sea to do this, they said that they wanted to do the pilgrimage while they are still healthy.

RTC employee Miriam “Epen” Cañedo said that she wanted to complete the pilgrimage because the Jubilee Year comes only after every 25 years.

With old age catching up, she wants to live her faith fully while she still can. Her determination to complete her Jubilee Passport is also a celebration of life and gratitude.

“Gusto nako ma-completo ang Jubilee Year kay once in 25 years. Sauna kay 50 years. Mabuhi pa ba ko 25 years from now? Na 64 nako karon. Mao nang buhaton nako while I can still walk, enjoy, and appreciate the island.” she said.

(I wanted to complete the Jubilee Year because this only comes every 25 years. Before, it was 50 years, Will I stay alive 25 years from now? I’m already 64. That is why I wanted to do this while I can still walk, enjoy, and appreciate the island.)

Meaningful journey

Atty. Lucille, one of the pilgrims, shared how meaningful the journey has become for a first timer like her.

“Wala pa nako ma-complete ha, but I am trying to complete it kay diba one year mani? First time pa nako nakuyog ug ing-ani na pilgrimage. (I haven’t completed this, but I am trying to do this because this is scheduled for an entire year, isn’t it? This is my first time to join a pilgrimage.) And as I grow old, my faith in God has become stronger — I want to please Him more,” she said

Atty. Lucille opened up about her past struggles with anxiety, particularly before the pandemic, which worsened due to some health issues. But her faith helped her through.

“Karon mo-ana nalang ko na mag binuotan nako kay ganahan ko i-please si Lord gyud (Now, I always say that I wanted to be good because I wanted to please the Lord), which is my purpose in fulfilling the Jubilee Pilgrimage,” she said. / Suzaine Gallardo, CNU Intern

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP