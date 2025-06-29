cdn mobile

Iran’s judiciary: Israeli strike on Tehran’s Evin prison killed 71

By: Agence France Presse June 29,2025 - 02:45 PM

Israel Tehran prison

A view shows the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a building on Monday, after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, June 26, 2025. | Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

TEHRAN — An Israeli strike on Tehran’s Evin prison earlier this week killed at least 71 people, Iran’s judiciary said Sunday, days after a ceasefire ended a 12-day war between the two arch-foes.

“According to official figures, 71 people were killed in the attack on Evin prison,” said judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir of the Monday strike on the heavily fortified complex in the north of Tehran, part of the bombardment campaign Israel launched on June 13.

TAGS: Israel strike, prison, Tehran
