Mactan-Cebu airport among world’s ‘most improved airports’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Once again, Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) received recognition in the international sphere.

Aviation consultancy firm Skytrax named the second busiest gateway in the Philippines as among the Top 10 ‘Most Improved Airports’ in its World Airports Awards 2025.

The recognition highlights key improvements at the airport, such as a bigger terminal for more passengers, faster baggage handling, better transport access, and new shops featuring local Philippine products.

This year’s top spot for the Most Improved Airport Awards went to Berlin Brandenburg Airport, followed by Almaty International Airport in 2nd place and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in 3rd.

The annual World Airport Awards has been regarded “as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry.”

This year’s edition features 25 distinct categories, from service, cleanliness, and shopping to terminal facilities and passenger experience, based on evaluations of 575 airports worldwide.

“The survey and awards process is provided to airports at no cost,” Skytrax wrote in a press statement.

World’s Best Airport

Early this year, MCIA also bagged the Best Airport in Asia Pacific in the under 5 million passengers category from the Airports Council International.

MCIA handles an average of 8 to 12 million passengers in both its domestic and international terminals.

Skytrax announced the major winners in its annual World Airports Awards on April 9, with Singapore’s Changi earning the most coveted ‘World’s Best Airport’ title again.

All airports in the top six, including Changi, are based in Asia.

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport ranked 2nd, followed by Tokyo’s Haneda at 3rd. Seoul’s Incheon International Airport landed on the 4th spot, while Narita, still from Tokyo, on the 5th.

Hong Kong International Airport, one of the largest transit hubs, ranked 6th. Making up the top 10 list are Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (7th), Rome Fiumicino Airport (8th), Munich Airport (9th), and Zurich Airport (10th).

