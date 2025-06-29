Dead blue shark found on shoreline of Aurora

DIPACULAO, Aurora – A dead male blue shark (Prionace glauca) was found washed ashore in Barangay Lipit here on Saturday morning, prompting a rapid response from local officials and marine authorities.

It was found at 10 a.m. by local Danilo Dupale, who immediately alerted village officials, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Municipal Agriculture Office.

Municipal Agriculture staff Luzviminda Ramos confirmed the report and coordinated with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) for proper handling.

BFAR technician Aylwin Kelsey Abando said the shark’s length was 2.7 meters, circumference 0.96 meters and estimated weight between 60 and 70 kilograms.

Photos and data were sent to the BFAR Regional Office, which later confirmed the species as a male blue shark, commonly found in deep offshore waters.

To prevent health risks, BFAR ordered the carcass buried in a three-meter deep pit near the discovery site.

Authorities are conducting continued monitoring of the coastline and urged residents to report any similar sightings.

