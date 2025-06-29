Flight to Tawi-Tawi returns to Zamboanga due to technical issues – Caap

MANILA, Philippines — A Cebu Pacific flight bound for Tawi-Tawi safely returned to Zamboanga International Airport on Sunday morning due to aircraft technical issues, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap).

Caap said that Cebu Pacific flight 5J4965 was carrying a total of 157 passengers and crew on board.

“A recovery flight with a changed aircraft has been scheduled, with an estimated departure time of 3:00 PM today,” Caap confirmed to reporters in a Viber message.

No other details have been provided as of this writing.

In a Facebook post of a content creator named “Kumander Daot,” he said that “sharp noises” that he could only describe “as like gunfire” were heard after the plane took off. He also said that it happened thrice.

The content creator also posted footage of the third “bang” from the plane.

“On board, it was really an audible “bang, bang, bang,” he wrote.

