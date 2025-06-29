Monkey saved after being electrocuted in Surigao Terminal Port

BUTUAN CITY – Immediate response made by personnel of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) helped an electrocuted monkey survive in the Lipata Terminal Port in Surigao City Friday afternoon.

In a statement on Saturday, the Puerto Nan Surigao said the primate was electrocuted after it scaled a lamp post at the terminal’s entrance gate.

The monkey accidentally made contact with electrical components and was electrocuted and fell to the ground, it said.

“Bystanders who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the BAI and DENR personnel who are holding field offices near the port,” it added.

The monkey showed encouraging signs of recovery an hour after it was rescued and was immediately transported to a veterinarian at the DENR office in Surigao City for additional checkup and treatment.

After determining its fitness, the monkey was brought to the DENR Animal Rescue Center in Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte for continued rehabilitation and professional care.

