PVL: Farm Fresh, NXLED, PLDT, Galeries set for Cebu showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Four Premier Volleyball League (PVL) squads are bringing top-tier action to Cebu City this July as part of the league’s much-anticipated “PVL On Tour.”

Set to take place at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus gym, the two-day PVL Cebu City matches will feature the Farm Fresh Foxies, NXLED Chameleons, PLDT High Speed Hitters, and Galeries Tower Highrisers, all vying on Cebu soil from July 26 to 27.

PVL President Ricky Palou confirmed the event during his visit to Cebu last Saturday for the V-League Visayas launch, which is also set at the same venue.

“We’re bringing PVL to different parts of the country. Last week we were in Ilocos Sur, this weekend we’ll be in Batangas—and Cebu is next,” said Palou.

“We want to bring the games closer to volleyball fans all over the Philippines.”

PVL IN CEBU

The opening matches on July 26 will feature PLDT going up against NXLED at 4 p.m., followed by the showdown between Galeries and Farm Fresh at 6:30 p.m.

On July 27, PLDT will take on Galeries in the first match at 4 p.m., while Farm Fresh clashes with NXLED in the second game scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

Although the matchups have been laid out, V-League Visayas commissioner Ken Ucang clarified that the schedule and team participation remain tentative and may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

If finalized, Cebuano fans are in for a treat. Rachel Anne Daquis leads the charge for Farm Fresh, joined by Cebuana standout Lorene Toring. Fellow Cebuanas Krich Macaslang of NXLED and Dimdim Pacres of Galeries are also expected to see action.

Other PVL stars to watch include Carlota Hernandez, Majoy Baron, Dell Palomata, Chiara Permentilla, Angelique Dionela, Trisha Tubu, and exciting rookies Lyann De Guzman and Alohi Robins-Hardy.

This marks the first PVL On Tour stop in Cebu City this year, following last December’s successful leg in Minglanilla, which featured Cignal, NXLED, Capital1, and Galeries.

