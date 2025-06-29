Gregorio’s appointment ushers new era for PH sports – POC chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Long-time Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino welcomed the appointment of Patrick “Pató” Gregorio as chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), calling it more than just a breath of fresh air for Philippine sports.

“Our gratitude to our beloved President [Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.],” Tolentino said in his statement on Sunday, following the confirmation of Gregorio’s appointment by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin to Malacañang reporters on Saturday.

“With this appointment, the POC and PSC can now move forward which offers a brighter sports community that works harmoniously,” Tolentino added. “Mabuhay ang sports ng Pilipinas!”

Gregorio replaces Richard Bachmann, becoming the third PSC chairman under President Marcos Jr., following Noli Eala and Bachmann. He is the 13th chairman since the agency’s establishment in 1990 through Republic Act 6847.

Tolentino and Gregorio have long shared history in Philippine sports. Tolentino previously served in chess, shooting, muay thai, and cycling before leading the POC, while Gregorio held key roles in basketball, boxing, and eventually as head of the national rowing federation.

In 2018, the two worked closely as POC chairman and secretary-general, respectively. Last year, Tolentino appointed Gregorio as the games-time chef de mission for the Paris Olympics, stepping in after the Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary was recalled for pressing national duties.

Just this April, the tandem teamed up once more—Tolentino as PhilCycling president and Gregorio as chairman of DuckWorld PH—for the successful revival of the “Tour of Luzon.”

