Jake Amparo eyes redemption against OPBF champ Takeshi Ishii

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jake “El Bambino” Amparo is set for another tough assignment as he returns to Japan to challenge current Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight champion Takeshi Ishii on September 9 at the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old Amparo, fighting out of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, is gunning for a major comeback after falling short in his last bout at the same venue. In March, he lost via decision to Japan’s unbeaten Takero Kitano in a non-title fight.

This time, the stakes are higher, with Ishii’s OPBF belt on the line.

Amparo, a native of Guindulman, Bohol, once emerged as a legitimate contender in the minimumweight division. He earned a shot at the IBF world title last year as a late replacement for ArAr Andales, ultimately losing to champion Ginjiro Shigeoka.

He bounced back with two straight wins against countrymen JC Francisco and Jayson Francisco, both held in Bohol, before the loss to Kitano derailed his momentum.

Amparo holds a record of 16 wins (4 knockouts), 7 losses, and 1 draw.

Meanwhile, Ishii boasts a 10-1 slate with 8 knockouts.

The hard-hitting Japanese fighter successfully defended his OPBF title in March, scoring a fifth-round knockout against Shunsuke Isa. He also holds a win over Cebuano boxer John Kevin Jimenez, whom he defeated by unanimous decision last September to capture the OPBF crown.

Ishii’s lone defeat came at the hands of Filipino veteran Lito Dante via a close split decision in 2023.

Amparo now hopes to add his name to the short list of Filipinos who’ve silenced hometown favorites in Japan and reclaim his place among the division’s top contenders.

