Habagat to bring rains on Monday, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rains across the country on Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

According to Pagasa, the southwest monsoon still prevails over the western section of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“We still expect that the southwest monsoon will bring rains in Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region and Mimaropa while the rest of Luzon will experience fair weather with chances of localized thunderstorms,” Pagasa weather specialist Veronica Torres, speaking in Filipino, said in the 5 p.m. weather forecast.

Torres added that the southwest monsoon may also bring rains in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

No gale warning

Torres also said that no gale warning is issued in any seaboards of the country.

Meanwhile, the temperature forecast for the following areas on Monday are:

Metro Manila: 25°C to 31 °C

Legazpi, Albay: 25°C to 31°C

Laoag, Ilocos Norte: 24°C to 32°C

Tuguegarao: 24°C to 35°C

Baguio: 16°C to 23°C

Tagaytay: 23°C to 30°C

Puerto Princesa: 25°C to 32°C

Kalayaan Islands: 25°C to 32°C

Iloilo: 26°C to 31°C

Cebu: 26°C to 31°C

Tacloban: 26°C to 31°C

Zamboanga: 25°C to 31°C

Cagayan de Oro: 24°C to 32°C

Davao: 24°C to 33°C

Low-pressure area

Torres said that the low-pressure area (LPA) monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 or 48 hours.

She said that the LPA may enter the PAR in the coming days. She also noted that it will have no direct effect on any parts of the country.

“However, it may not strengthen the habagat but it is the reason why effects of habagat are felt in most areas of the country,” she added.

The LPA was spotted 1,215 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon as of 3 p.m.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP