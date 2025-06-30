Quick response to 911 call leads to arrest of QC church burglars

MANILA, Philippines – The police’s response to a 911 call in two minutes led to the arrest of three suspects who robbed a church construction site in Quezon City, the National Capital Region Police Office’s (NCRPO) reported on Sunday.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said in a news release that the call came through 911 at 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, saying individuals forcibly entered the construction area of a religious building in Barangay Bungad along West Avenue and took the copper tubes from the air-conditioning system.

Aberin said a mobile unit was immediately dispatched and arrived on the scene by 7:07 a.m.

He said the NCRPO demonstrated its ability to execute rapid deployment and real-time coordination in line with Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III’s vision for a more responsive service.

A review of the security footage showed that the getaway vehicle, a tricycle, was seen near the site.

A hot pursuit operation was immediately conducted with the assistance of village authorities.

Aberin said all three suspects were apprehended and the tricycle was recovered. (PNA)

