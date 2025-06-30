OFW teacher tops licensure exams 18 years after graduating

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Life was not easy for Dainsy Lerio Libron while she persevered to finish and graduate from college 18 years ago.

She remembered walking from Basak-Mambaling in Cebu City to his school in Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology (SCSIT) in N. Bacalso Avenue also in Cebu City just to attend to her classes.

“High school pa lang ko, kahibawo na ko sa kalisod ug wala gyud ko magdahom nga maka-eskwela ko og college,” Libron said.

(I was still in high school, when I know how difficult it was and I never expected that I could attend college.)

She often submitted a promissory note during their examinations so that her teachers would allow her to take the exam.

In 2006, she graduated with a Bachelor in Elementary Education (BEED), having no Latin honors.

After graduating, she did not take the exam immediately, and she started working as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW). She is currently teaching grades 1-6 students in Taiwan for Basic English.

This month, after 18 years since she graduated college, she heard that the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) was holding a special licensure examination for teachers in Taiwan and took the opportunity to finally become a licensed teacher.

She took the exam on June 8, 2025, and on Friday, June 27, 2025, she was hailed as among the best when the results came out.

Lerio was placed in the top 4 in the exam with a rating of 85.60 percent.

“Mixed emotions (akong gibati), nalipay ko nga wala ko kasabot,” she added.

([I felt] Mixed emotions, I was happy yet I did not really understand how I felt.)

Never give up, lose hope

Before the examination, she would ask her family here in Cebu to light some candles for her every month in Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

She said that she never expected to top the board exam since she graduated several years ago.

Although she has no plans yet to go back to Cebu and start a career, she said that she would eventually settle down in the country.

“Sa pagkakaron, wala pa maghuna-huna pero wala pa nako gi-close ang opportunity. Nalingaw pa sab ko og trabaho sa gawas. Basin mo-stay pa ko diri for a few more years,” she said.

(For now, I am still thinking about it but I am not closing that opportunity. I am also enjoying my job here abroad. Perhaps, I will still here for a few more years.)

She also urged other students to never give up and lose hope, for the right time will come for them, and just continue praying.

Engineer Alden Salazar, president and CEO of SCSIT, also announced that they would be giving away P100,000 in cash incentive to Lerio and hold a special dinner for her family.

Aside from this, her department will also receive P50,000 in cash incentives.

