Pam Baricuatro starts as Cebu governor, kicks off day with thanksgiving party

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor-elect Pam Baricuatro will be reporting her first day at the Cebu provincial Capitol today, Monday, June 30, 2025, with a thanksgiving party to officially mark the start of her political career.

At precisely 12 noon today, Baricuatro is expected to take the reins of the Cebu Provincial government.

READ: Pam Baricuatro: How did a neophyte beat a political heavyweight?

By 4:30 p.m., her supporters and her team will also be holding the Thanksgiving Night of the People’s Governor, Pamela Baricuatro.

In turn, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) urged motorists to follow rerouting plans as several road closures will be implemented.

A portion of Osmeña Boulevard, from the corner of Escario Street to Don J. Avila Street, will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, June 30, until 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1.

The governorship will be Baricuatro’s first venture into politics after defeating incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia during the May 12 polls.

Pam Baricuatro emerged victorious, amassing 1.1 million votes and outpacing Garcia, who got close to 800,000 votes in what would turn out to be among the most shocking loses in Cebu’s political history.

