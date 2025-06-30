Trough of LPA, ‘habagat’ to bring rains in most of PH

MANILA, Philippines – The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will bring rain showers over most areas in the country on Monday, the weather bureau said.

The LPA entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday night and was traced at 1,230 kilometers east of Central Luzon as of 3 a.m.

“It has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Daniel James Villamil said.

The LPA’s trough, however, will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

Villamil said the LPA also enhances the “habagat”, which will likewise bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across Mindanao, Metro Manila, Mimaropa, and the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the Visayas.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of Luzon will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said the whole archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

