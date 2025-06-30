Gothong Southern celebrates 20 years of service with a special tribute: Lighting up the CCLEX

Cebu City, Philippines—As Gothong Southern marked its 20th anniversary this June— coinciding with National Logistics Day—the company commemorated two decades of growth, grit, and groundbreaking service by lighting up the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in its signature brand colors: yellow, green, and red.

This symbolic gesture not only celebrated the company’s milestone but also honored the role it continues to play in shaping Cebu’s logistics, transport, and business landscape.

Two Decades of Progress and Purpose

Founded in 2005, Gothong Southern entered the shipping industry, rooted in a legacy of shipping excellence. Over the years, it has transformed into a dynamic provider of transport, end-to-end supply chain, and business solutions, serving enterprises across the Philippines with the brand promise of being Simple, Seamless, Reliable, and Fast (SSRF).

Guided by a clear mission and a passion for nation-building, Gothong Southern has evolved alongside its partners, navigating challenges and charting new territories in integrated logistics and digital transformation.

Lighting Up an Icon: A Tribute from One Symbol to Another

To honor this legacy and look boldly toward the future, Gothong Southern chose to light up the CCLEX—Cebu’s longest and most iconic bridge—as a fitting symbol. As a literal and figurative connector of communities and commerce, the CCLEX reflects the company’s commitment to bridging possibilities and progress.

“An icon deserves to celebrate with an icon,” says Edrian F. Belongilot, Gothong Southern’s Group Brand and Marketing Head. “Lighting up the CCLEX in our colors is our way of saying thank you to the people of Cebu and to all our partners who helped bring us to where we are today. It also symbolizes our promise to be our clients’ partner for growth, as we help bridge them to success.”

Toward the Next 100 Years

The 20th anniversary is not just a look back, but it is also a bold step forward. Gothong Southern is setting its sights on its 100-year vision: to be a resilient, future-ready Filipino enterprise that champions innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. Part of this long-term vision is the expansion of its digital offerings through Gothong Business Solutions, a suite of tools and systems designed to help businesses simplify operations, boost efficiency, and scale with confidence.

Gothong Southern Business Solutions represents Gothong Southern’s continued pivot toward tech-enabled logistics and enterprise support, reinforcing its belief that meaningful progress comes from solving real-world problems for real people.

A Celebration of Gratitude and Grit

As the CCLEX lit up in the vibrant colors of Gothong Southern on June 27 and 28, the entire company stood proud—not just of how far it has come, but of how much more it aspires to achieve.

To all customers, employees, partners, and communities—past and present—thank you for being part of this journey.

Here’s to the next chapter. Here’s to 100 years of service, growth, and nation-building. Gothong Southern—Your Partner for Growth.

