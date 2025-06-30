menu
Gothong Southern celebrates 20 years of service with a special tribute: Lighting up the CCLEX

- June 30, 2025

Cebu City, Philippines—As Gothong Southern marked its 20th anniversary this June— coinciding with National Logistics Day—the company commemorated two decades of  growth, grit, and groundbreaking service by lighting up the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link  Expressway (CCLEX) in its signature brand colors: yellow, green, and red. 

 

Gothong  Southern is setting its sights on its 100-year vision: to be a resilient, future-ready Filipino  enterprise that champions innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

 

This symbolic gesture not only celebrated the company’s milestone but also honored the  role it continues to play in shaping Cebu’s logistics, transport, and business landscape. 

Two Decades of Progress and Purpose 

Founded in 2005, Gothong Southern entered the shipping industry, rooted in a legacy of  shipping excellence. Over the years, it has transformed into a dynamic provider of  transport, end-to-end supply chain, and business solutions, serving enterprises across  the Philippines with the brand promise of being Simple, Seamless, Reliable, and Fast (SSRF). 

Gothong Southern

Guided by a clear mission and a passion for nation-building, Gothong Southern has  evolved alongside its partners, navigating challenges and charting new territories in  integrated logistics and digital transformation. 

Lighting Up an Icon: A Tribute from One Symbol to Another 

To honor this legacy and look boldly toward the future, Gothong Southern chose to light  up the CCLEX—Cebu’s longest and most iconic bridge—as a fitting symbol. As a literal  and figurative connector of communities and commerce, the CCLEX reflects the  company’s commitment to bridging possibilities and progress. 

Gothong Southern

“An icon deserves to celebrate with an icon,” says Edrian F. Belongilot, Gothong  Southern’s Group Brand and Marketing Head. “Lighting up the CCLEX in our colors is our  way of saying thank you to the people of Cebu and to all our partners who helped bring  us to where we are today. It also symbolizes our promise to be our clients’ partner for  growth, as we help bridge them to success.” 

Toward the Next 100 Years

The 20th anniversary is not just a look back, but it is also a bold step forward. Gothong  Southern is setting its sights on its 100-year vision: to be a resilient, future-ready Filipino  enterprise that champions innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.  Part of this long-term vision is the expansion of its digital offerings through Gothong  Business Solutions, a suite of tools and systems designed to help businesses simplify  operations, boost efficiency, and scale with confidence. 

Gothong Southern

Bob D. Gothong, CEO and Founder

Gothong Southern Business Solutions represents Gothong Southern’s continued pivot  toward tech-enabled logistics and enterprise support, reinforcing its belief that  meaningful progress comes from solving real-world problems for real people. 

A Celebration of Gratitude and Grit 

As the CCLEX lit up in the vibrant colors of Gothong Southern on June 27 and 28, the  entire company stood proud—not just of how far it has come, but of how much more it  aspires to achieve. 

To all customers, employees, partners, and communities—past and present—thank you  for being part of this journey. 

Gothong Southern

Here’s to the next chapter. Here’s to 100 years of service, growth, and nation-building. Gothong Southern—Your Partner for Growth. 

Be part of our story. Follow our journey, explore our solutions, and discover how we can  grow together. Visit www.gothong.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn at  Gothong Southern.

