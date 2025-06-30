LIVE UPDATES: Transition of power at Cebu Provincial Capitol

Cebu, Philippines — Cebu Governor-elect Pam Baricuatro will be reporting for her first day at the Provincial Capitol today, Monday, June 30, 2025.

The governorship will be Baricuatro’s first venture into politics after defeating incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia during the May 12 polls.

Baricuatro emerged victorious, amassing 1.1 million votes and outpacing Garcia, who got close to 800,000 votes.

LIVE: Pam Baricuatro after turnover at Capitol

Empty office

Pam assumes office at Capitol

Scenes from the ceremonial turnover between the outgoing and incoming administrations of Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

Traffic situation near Capitol

Pam arrives at Capitol

Turnover of responsibility at Cebu Capitol

Vice gov turnover

At precisely 12 noon today, Baricuatro is expected to take the reins of the Cebu Provincial government.

By 4:30 p.m., her supporters and her team will also be holding the Thanksgiving Night of the People’s Governor, Pamela Baricuatro.

In turn, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) urged motorists to follow rerouting plans as several road closures will be implemented.

A portion of Osmeña Boulevard, from the corner of Escario Street to Don J. Avila Street, will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, June 30, until 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1.

