Mark Monungol: Jagna’s first openly LGBTQIA+ mayor makes history

Mark Louie Monungol has made history as the newly elected mayor of Jagna, Bohol. At 31 years old, he is not only the youngest person to hold the position, but also the municipality’s first openly LGBTQIA+ mayor.

Monungol’s journey to public service began early. From grade school through high school, he was consistently elected class mayor. He found joy in helping others, even through small acts like sharing his food. What started as simple kindness eventually grew into a genuine passion for serving his community.

“I love sharing my baon (packed lunch),” Monungol shared. “I bring extra food to share with my classmates every day—and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Before entering municipal politics, Monungol served as barangay captain, where he led programs that focused on health, nutrition, emergency response, and livelihood. These included distributing vitamins and milk to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, running monthly feeding programs for children, and even funding small infrastructure improvements like drainage and CCTV installations.

Many of these projects, he noted, were carried out with his personal funds when government support was limited. His efforts earned him the Asia Golden Icon Award as a Visionary Leader in Community Service and Governance.

He ran for mayor with the slogan, “Basta Louie, ikaw ang priority,” which he says reflects his people-first approach. But his candidature wasn’t without challenges. As a young LGBTQIA+ without a college degree, Monungol faced discrimination and criticism. Still, he remained committed to proving his capability.

“Being gay or not having a diploma shouldn’t stop anyone from serving,” he said. “I may be young, LGBT, and still an undergrad—but I can make my dream come true because I love fighting for the people who believe in me.”

As mayor-elect, Monungol plans to continue focusing on inclusive and community-based programs. He hopes to make local government more accessible and responsive, especially for groups that are often overlooked.

“I want to build a government that includes everyone,” he said. “Teach them how to fish and make them feel I am with them every step of the way—walang maiiwan sa laylayan, tanan mag-uban mo-asenso (no one will be left behind, we will progress together).”

Monungol’s win is especially meaningful during Pride Month. For him, Pride is about showing the value that LGBTQIA+ people bring to all spaces—including leadership.

“We are not just meant to be tolerated. We are meant to celebrated,” he said.

To LGBTQIA+ youth, Monungol offers a message of encouragement: Do not be afraid. Grab every opportunity that comes your way. Come out, be loud, be proud! We are part of this community, and we are all God’s creation.

His election is not just a personal milestone, but a sign of progress, and a reminder that public service is for everyone.