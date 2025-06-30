Raymond Garcia signs zoning ordinance on last day in office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On his final day in office, now former Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia signed into law the revised Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance.

The signing took place on Monday, June 30, during Garcia’s end-of-term report, as he formally concluded his tenure and handed over the reins to Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.

“Definitely, I will sign it,” Garcia earlier told reporters. “These are the things nga akong ibilin sa (I will leave to the) next administration. For them, to work with enough ammunition to make Cebu a better place to live.”

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera and approved by the City Council on June 25, updates Cebu City’s 1996 zoning regulations and reflects the provisions of the new Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP).

It aims to streamline the permitting process, reduce dependency on variances, and guide long-term development.

“If you don’t update it, permits will always require variances. That’s not efficient. Once updated, permits will be straightforward,” Garcia said. “I am 100% for the updated CLUP.”

Despite its passage, the ordinance has met strong opposition from Carbon Market vendors and urban poor groups, who argue that the updated zoning law opens the door to full privatization of Carbon Public Market and threatens small livelihoods.

“Kung pananglitan ma-commercial na, dili na ni amoa. Mapadayon gyud ang pag-privatize sa tibuok Carbon Public Market,” said Erwin Goc-ong of CEMVEDCO.

(If for example, that would be privatized, then that will not be ours. The privatization of the whole Carbon Public Market will be continued.)

Groups including CEMVEDCO, Carbonhanon, CCUVA, and allied civil society organizations criticized what they described as a lack of consultation and transparency.

They also questioned the ordinance’s legal basis, pointing out that the private contractor overseeing the Carbon redevelopment had only recently filed for a variance in 2024.

Garcia, however, was firm in defending the ordinance’s approval and clarified he had made no political promises to the vendors.

“Mao nay kalahian namo. (That is the difference between us.) I did not promise things I cannot deliver just to get votes,” Garcia said. “Nisaad sila, dili man ako ang nisaad. Lain man nga tawo (They promised them, I was not the one who promised them. It was the other people.)”

He also dismissed calls to delay implementation due to protest actions.

“We cannot afford to hold hostage Carbon for the entire development of the city of Cebu just for that particular issue,” he said. “What is good for Cebu City is what we will do.”

“The hearings and deliberations are done. We have a record of that. It’s time to move forward.”

Archival, who supported the ordinance’s passage as a City Council member, has also come under fire from vendor groups who accused him of betrayal.

But he rejected the accusations, maintaining that the CLUP and zoning ordinance were products of years of technical study and should not be stalled any longer.

“Unsa man ako i-betray nila?” (What did I betray?) Archival said. “I stood by them before, and I still stand by them now. But I am the mayor of everybody.”

He said that while he previously appealed for a delay to give way to public dialogue, the updated zoning law was necessary to unlock long-stalled infrastructure and housing projects across the city.

Archival also gave assurances that his administration would review project contracts related to Carbon and would remain committed to protecting the public interest.

The newly signed ordinance is expected to take full effect in the coming months, setting the groundwork for how Cebu City will grow, and who gets to shape it, in the years ahead.

