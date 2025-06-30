Danao cop shooter was a jobseeker from Negros Occidental

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspect behind the June 27 shooting that left a police officer dead in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City, Cebu has been identified as a 24-year-old man from Negros Occidental who came to the city in search of work.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Henrix Bancoleta, chief of the Danao City Police Station, the suspect was Argie Catipay, a native of Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental. Police identified him through a PhilHealth ID found in his possession.

Bancoleta said Catipay arrived in Danao City hoping to find a job, but when he was unsuccessful, he began living on the streets. During the investigation, police found that he had been surviving with only three shirts, a hammock, and a gas lamp, all of which were in his backpack.

On Friday, June 27, around noon, Catipay allegedly snatched the service firearm of a security guard at a pawnshop along P. Del Pilar Street in Barangay Poblacion. As he attempted to flee, police officers responded immediately.

Among them was Patrolman Mark Gomer Ornopia, who happened to be nearby. He joined the pursuit but was fatally shot in the face by Catipay just as the suspect was about to be apprehended. Police returned fire and fatally wounded Catipay.

Patrolman Ornopia was 27 years old and a resident of Barangay Ilihan, Tabogon in northern Cebu. His remains are currently with his family in Tabogon for his wake, with funeral arrangements still pending as of this writing.

With the suspect now deceased, Bancoleta said it is difficult to determine the exact motive behind Catipay’s actions.

To honor Patrolman Ornopia’s sacrifice, the Danao City Police Station has flown its flag at half-mast. The station is also assisting his family with processing the necessary documents in order for Ornopia’s family to receive his benefits.

Meanwhile, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Police Brigadier General Rederico Maranan praised Ornopia for his bravery.

“We salute the bravery of our personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice just to ensure the safety of the residents of Danao. His dedication and courage in the face of danger exemplify the highest ideals of the Philippine National Police. We honor his heroism and assure his family that his sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Maranan said in a statement posted on the PRO-7 Facebook page. /csl

