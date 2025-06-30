Mac Tallo excited to play for Cebu Greats

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mac Tallo is finally home and he’s not just here to play. He’s on a mission to help rebuild the Cebu Greats into a team the province can be proud of.

In a bid to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) season, the Cebu Greats have officially added the crafty Cebuano guard to their roster.

Tallo, who was recently released by the Pangasinan Heatwaves, joins a retooled Cebu squad under head coach Junthy Valenzuela. The team also features seasoned names like JR Quiñahan, Reed Juntilla, Paul Desiderio, Jun Manzo, and Reeve Ugsang.

The former Cesafi MVP and once top-ranked Filipino in FIBA 3×3, Tallo shared his excitement in an interview with CDN Digital.

“I’m very excited to represent my hometown. This has always been one of my goals since joining the MPBL,” said Tallo. “In the past, no team owners ever approached me to play for Cebu. I was even willing to lower my asking price especially if it’s for my hometown as long as the management is solid.”

LEGITIMATE CONTENDER

That confidence seems well-placed.

Local businessman Samson Lato recently took over the franchise following a player and coaching exodus caused by salary issues under the previous management. With the team’s foundation now more stable, Tallo said he’s determined to stay and help Cebu Greats build a legitimate contender.

“I want to stay with a Cebu team for the long haul. I’m also trying to convince other Cebuano players on different MPBL teams to come home. It’s time for us to step out of our comfort zones and build a southern squad that can seriously compete,” he said.

Now holding a 4–13 record, the Cebu Greats face an uphill climb to reach the playoffs. They’ll need to sweep their remaining 10 games, starting Thursday, July 3, against Biñan Tatak Gel Beast Motorcycle GameX in Laguna.

Tallo, now 31, has seen action in various MPBL teams since joining the league including stints in Bacolod, Manila, Abra, Davao, and Pangasinan. But for him, nothing beats playing for home.

