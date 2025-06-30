Cebu City: Drunk man shoves, curses policewoman, gets arrested, jailed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A drunk 31-year-old was arrested after he allegedly shoved, then cursed a policewoman who was one of those who responded to a trouble alarm in Sitio Barba, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Sunday, June 29.

The arrested man, a certain Ronnelo, of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, was reported to police for allegedly causing trouble in the barangay at past 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Two police officers — a policeman and a policewoman — and a Barangay Police Security Officer (BPSO) went to the area to verify the report and found a drunk Ronnelo allegedly shouting and challenging residents to a fistfight.

The policewoman tried to pacify the suspect but then he allegedly shoved the police officer and then allegedly cursed her.

So the police officers arrested Ronnelo, who then resisted arrest and he was eventually handcuffed and brought to the Mambaling Police Station where he was detained.

Charges of Alarm and Scandal and Resisting and Disobeying a Person in Authority or Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code were being readied against the suspect.

The suspect when asked by CDN Digital for his comment inside the detention cell refused to make any statement about his arrest.

