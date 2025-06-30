Lapu-Lapu Mayor King-Chan attends flag-raising event, thanks supporters

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor-elect and outgoing Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan attended the flag-raising ceremony at the city hall grounds on Monday, June 30, 2025.

He was accompanied by Congressman-elect and outgoing Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, together with members of the city council.

During her speech, Cindi expressed her gratitude to Oponganons who supported her in the last election and embraced the new mandate that the public has given to her.

READ: Cindi Chan vows reforms in health, education, City Hall

“Daghang salamat sa inyong walay puas nga pagsalig ug pagsuporta sa Chan administration. Sa tanang higayon, ang inyong makabungog nga gugma ug suporta maoy nahimong akong giya, inspirasyon, ug kusog,” Cindi said.

(Thank you very much for your strong support and trust to the Chan administration. In all instances, your love and support have guided us, inspired us and gave us strength.)

“Tibuok tulo ka tuig, dako akong garbo ug kalipay nga nahimong inyong tingog sa Kongreso—dala ang inyong mga damgo, tinguha, ug paningkamot alang sa kaayohan sa atong pinalanggang dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu,” she added.

(In three years, I am proud and happy that I was made the voice in Congress—bringing your dreams, voice and efforts for the good of our city of Lapu-Lapu.)

READ: DILG maintains no elected official can assume office without filing Soce

He also thanked outgoing Mayor Junard Chan for always giving her strength and amplifying the power of public service, compassion, and sincere dedication to every Oponganons.

Ahong, for his part, became emotional as he would be missing dealing with Oponganons who would visit his office and seek his assistance, among other transactions.

“Dili nako ninyo makita nga makig-istorya sa inyong atubangan panahon sa flag raising, kay toa naman ko sa kaulohan. Mao nga mingawon ko ninyo,” Mayor Junard Chan said.

(You cannot see me talk in front of you during the flag raising ceremony because I would be in the capital. I would miss you all.)

He also thanked city hall employees who had helped and assisted him in giving service to Oponganons since 2019, when he first became a mayor of Lapu-Lapu City.

He also promised to help solve the problems of flooding and traffic in the city, as he formally assumed the post of lone district representative of Lapu-Lapu.

Congressman Junard Chan’s plans

Aside from this, Congressman Junard Chan vows to improve the healthcare services in the city by expanding the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital and the construction of super health centers in different barangays of the city.

“Laumi ninyo nga ang tanan nga among pagabuhaton para sa kaayohan, para sa kalamboan sa atong pinalanggang dakbayan,” he added.

(Expect that all we will do are for the good, for the development of our city.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP