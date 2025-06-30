How did The Outlets at Pueblo Verde celebrate Pride Month 2025?

The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, Cebu’s premier lifestyle destination, proudly celebrated Pride Month as it transformed into a vibrant hub of love, pride, and community.

It was a vibrant celebration of talent, pride, and self-expression that left the audience cheering for more.

Known not just for promotions and discounts, but also for launching gatherings that ignite inspiration and a sense of community, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde capped off the month of June with a festive lineup of activities that highlighted inclusivity, health advocacy, and entertainment.

HIV Testing and PrEP Services

With the rapid increase in HIV cases in the country over the past quarter, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde reassured its commitment to advocacy and public health. In partnership with Lapu-Lapu City Health Office, The Outlets offered free HIV testing and PrEP services to the public from June 27 to 29, promoting a safer and more inclusive space for everyone.

Drag Show

On June 28, 2025, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde entertained the community with an electrifying drag performance by Cebu’s celebrated drag queens. Collectively known as the Haus of Muses—Piayuuuh, Chloe Sparkles, Parizz Franzt, Ms. Yema, and Spirit Gum charmed the crowd with their witty song and dance numbers. From musical classics to modern-day pop hits, the queens performed hit songs from renowned artists Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce, Doja Cat, and Sabrina Carpenter. The night concluded with a show-stopping group number to Kill the Lights by Alex Newell. It was a vibrant celebration of talent, pride, and self-expression that left the audience cheering for more.

Paw-some Pride Run

Fitness enthusiasts and fur parents celebrated the pride month celebration at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde with Paw-some Pride Run on June 29, 2025. The race brought together all kinds of runners— both two-legged and four-legged. Almost 400 runners in different shapes, sizes, and furs created a joyful atmosphere with a shared goal of fitness, love, and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Outlets at Pueblo Verde also partnered with ALIVE (Association of LGBTQI Individuals Vouching for Equality) to promote a stronger message of love, equality, and inclusion. Through the vibrant and heartwarming Paw-some Pride Run, the organization was able to raise ₱50,000 from participant registrations. All proceeds were donated ALIVE, supporting its continued efforts to uplift and empower the LGBTQIA+ community.

Pride Fashion Show

Adding color to the celebration, The Outlets showcased style and creativity with its Pride Fashion Show, where fur parents and their beloved pets took center stage. Dressed in their best rainbow-themed outfits, each pair walked the runway in confidence, spreading joy and inclusivity with every step. From rainbow skirts to glittering collars and colorful headpieces, the fashion show was a testament to the creativity of every fur parent. More than a simple fashion show, the runway became an ultimate reminder that love and acceptance should be embraced in all shapes, sizes, and species.

As the pride month comes to a close, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde became a true celebration of love and unity. Thanks to the incredible support of Virginia, Red Bull, Giordano, World Balance, 7Luxe, Uclick, Anytime Fitness, Pilmico, and Clint Kamms, every event was filled with purpose and pride. Visit their official Facebook page The Outlets at Pueblo Verde for amazing deals and incoming celebrations.