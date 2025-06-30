DOLE: Wage board approves P50 pay hike for workers in NCR

MANILA, Philippines — The regional wage board has approved a P50 wage increase in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Monday.

The increase will raise the daily minimum wage in the NCR from P645 to P695 for the non-agriculture sector, and from P608 to P658 for workers in the agriculture sector, service and retail establishments with 15 or fewer employees, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing fewer than 10 workers.

The wage hike is set to take effect on July 18 and is expected to benefit around 1.2 million workers in Metro Manila.

It comes just a day after the anniversary of the previous minimum wage increase in the NCR, which took effect on July 17, 2024.

According to Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, the increase was unanimously approved by the NCR Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board through Wage Order No. 26.

