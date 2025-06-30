Cebu City implements new peak-hour route via Mahiga Interchange

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A new peak-hour traffic scheme is now in place in the Banilad-Talamban (BanTal)corridor, as the Mahiga Interchange takes effect to ease congestion and enforce stricter road discipline.

It is a new scheme aimed at easing congestion during peak hours and reinforcing the area’s designation as a “discipline zone.”

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) officially launched the Mahiga Interchange on Monday, June 30, following an initial dry run on Sunday, June 29. This responds to the increasing volume of vehicles coming from Mandaue City to the northern part of Cebu City, particularly through the BanTal route.

READ: Cebu City traffic: Why is it a perennial problem?

Under the new scheme, the rightmost lane of the Mahiga Bridge is now designated exclusively for northbound vehicles heading to Barangays Banilad and Talamban.

This includes high-traffic destinations such as the University of Cebu (UC) Banilad campus, Banilad Town Center (BTC), and El Dorado Subdivision.

Motorists entering the area are rerouted through the access road at Gaisano Country Mall, where they can turn left onto Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue to continue northbound.

Motorcycle traffic

Dedicated motorcycle lanes have also been introduced along the entire stretch of Cuenco Avenue and the Mahiga Interchange to address the high volume of motorcycle traffic and promote safety.

Ulysses Jongoy, CCTO operations head, said motorcycles comprise around 60 percent of vehicles in the BanTal area, and frequent lane swerving has become a major cause of traffic buildup and road hazards.

“In the long term, we are considering dedicated motorcycle lanes in the BanTal area to reduce weaving and improve traffic flow,” Jongoy said in a news forum held earlier.

CCTO also advised motorists that existing regulations in the BanTal Discipline Zone, including no-left-turn rules during rush hour, a ban on illegal parking, and the prohibition of unauthorized habal-habal terminals, remain in effect.

Mahiga Interchange

Vehicles coming from Talamban are now advised to take the road under the Banilad Flyover to access the Mahiga Interchange and exit through Gaisano Country Mall, turn toward Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue.

The new Mahiga Interchange scheme is enforced daily during morning (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.) and afternoon (4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) peak hours.

Racquel Arce, CCTO head, earlier explained that the rerouting is part of a broader effort to transform Banilad, Talamban, and Pit-os into a model discipline zone for road safety and traffic law enforcement.

“Kung nakabantay mo, two weeks nami nga nag-deploy ug personnel diha sa BanTal — that’s Banilad, Talamban, Pit-os. Gitawag gyud na nato nga discipline zone, diin tanang balaod sa trapiko sa Sugbo atong hugtan dihang dapita,” Arce said.

(If you have noticed, it’s been two weeks since we deployed personnel in BanTal – that’s Banilad, Talamban, Pit-os. We call that discipline zone, where traffic laws in the city are strictly enforced.)

She noted that recent improvements in traffic flow were observed after enforcing stricter rules during rush hours, particularly the no-left-turn policy and clearing of road obstructions.

Arce added that the CCTO will continue to monitor traffic conditions in the area and implement further refinements to the scheme as needed.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP