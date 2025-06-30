Hontiveros slams Roque who sought her ouster: ‘Stop being a fugitive’

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros hit back at former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, boldly telling him to stop being a fugitive.

In a press conference on Monday, Hontiveros was asked to comment on Roque’s earlier pronouncement that the lawmaker should be removed from the Senate.

He said the senator must be ousted for allegedly bribing a witness to testify against former President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte and televangelist Apollo Quiboloy.

The accusations came after Michael Maurilio, alias Rene — a former Senate hearing witness — claimed in a now viral video that he was paid by Hontiveros P1 million to talk against the Dutertes and Quiboloy.

“The filing of an ethics complaint is open to everyone. But I think Harry Roque is talking too much,” she observed.

“What I’m gonna tell him is to come here first, face the Senate, and then, I’ll be willing to face him anywhere. But for now, I’ll advise him to stop being a fugitive,” she simply suggested.

Roque left the Philippines in light of an arrest order from the House of Representatives.

This development came after he was cited for contempt and ordered detained due to his failure to submit documents that would justify the alleged sudden increase in his wealth.

Later, a court in Angeles City, Pampanga ordered his arrest for human trafficking in connection with the illegal operations of a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Porac town.

After months of hiding, Roque surfaced, detailing that he was in The Hague, Netherlands to seek asylum, which was later on rejected, according to Justice chief Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Meanwhile, the accusations made by Maurilio were boldly debunked by Hontiveros.

To further take an action against these “falsehoods,” Hontiveros said she will file a formal complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation against Maurilio and other individuals on Wednesday.

“To those behind this: You don’t scare us. But you should be scared of the truth because no one — no one — gets to endanger our witnesses, my staff or harass the Senate with impunity,” warned the legislator.

“We will not let this slide. We will fight back. They cannot stop the truth,” she emphasized.

