SHAABAA Season 28: 2K Core Pacific outlasts 2KCares.org

CEBU CITY, Philippines — 2K Core Pacific eked out a thrilling 96-94 victory over 2KCares.org in an all-2K matchup during their Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 game on Sunday, June 29, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Despite missing five players, SHAABAA Chairman Afshin Ghassemi rose to the occasion, powering his team with 34 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals in a tightly contested game that saw five lead changes.

Andrew Po posted a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and a block, while Pierre Mella also contributed a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double to help seal the win.

Kiddy Limchao’s 24-point effort went for naught as 2KCares.org absorbed their eighth loss in nine games. Meanwhile, 2K Core Pacific improved to a 3-7 record as the Division B eliminations near their close.

Hanzel Uy finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for 2KCares.org, while Albert Chua added 12 markers in the losing effort.

Batch 2004 sweeps eliminations

Batch 2004–04’ The Win wrapped up the SHAABAA elimination round with a perfect 10-0 record after defeating Batch 2011–Onses, 85-76.

Kylle Valmoria delivered another stellar performance, leading Batch 2004 with 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. Ervin Lopena also came up big with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, while Jedd Ryan Go chipped in 18 points.

Van Alicias led Batch 2011 with 22 points as they finished the eliminations at 3-7.

Batch 2015 stays unbeaten

In Division C, Batch 2015–Imperial House of Furniture tightened its hold on the No. 2 spot with a flawless 6-0 record after routing Batch 2023–Kaway, 116-50.

The win tied them with Batch 2018 atop the SHAABAA division standings, both securing playoff spots.

Chaz Cokaliong spearheaded the blowout with 38 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He got support from Lorenzo Miguel Otero, who tallied 14 points, along with Irvin Dwight Dumol who added 13, Janjan Jaboneta with 11, and Emmanuel Angelo Gepilano who scored 10. Batch 2015 built a massive 68-point lead at one stage, 112-44.

Sean Gabriel Uribe had a solid outing in the loss for Batch 2023, finishing with 14 points and 20 rebounds as they dropped to 2-5.

Other results

Batch 2005–Insular Saure defeated Batch 2006–Subtero, 64-54. Batch 2010–ZLREJ Trading and Construction cruised past Batch 2012–Golden Dragon, 90-39. Batch 2013–Nest Workspaces took down Batch 2025-Rufrance LPG and Check Technologies, 76-57. Batch 2012–Harley Davidson overcame Magis Medical Fund, 91-75. Batch 2020–BYD edged out Batch 2021–FADI, 74-69.

