“56 NA? PARANG 36!”: Netizens love Alice Dixson’s ageless glow

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Alice Dixson is turning 56 next month—and she’s owning it with humor, heart, and undeniable glow.

The veteran actress took to Instagram to share recent photos of herself, radiating self-love and gratitude as she approached another milestone. Instead of trying to shy away from the number, she leaned into it with a message that struck fans deeply.

Her light-hearted post quickly drew love from netizens, who couldn’t help but celebrate not just her looks, but her energy and attitude towards aging.

Fans quickly filled the comment section of her post with praises and admiration.

One commenter said, “She’s aging so well.”

Another wrote, “Hindi HALATANG 56 grabe.”

“56 and still gorgeous like you’ve never aged,” added one more.

Aging doesn’t mean fading

Many followers took inspiration from her attitude, saying that she’s living proof that aging doesn’t mean fading.

“Forgot the number live like how you want it. The more you pay attention to your age the more you will get older. So keep living you actually look great and amazing,” one follower wrote.

Another commented, “how i wish when i reach the same your age am still super gorg and fresh like you po Ms. @alicedixson you really such a good sample of ‘aging gracefully’.”

Fans have long admired Alice not just for her beauty and wellness but for her authenticity and positivity. By embracing each year with grace and joy, she sets an example many—young and old—look up to.

In a world obsessed with staying young, Alice reminds everyone that there’s beauty and power in growing older, too.