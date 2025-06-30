Cebu Jiu Jitsu kids haul eight golds in 2025 Pan Asian tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Young grapplers from Cebu Jiu Jitsu delivered an outstanding performance in the recently concluded 2025 Pan Asian Gi & No Gi Jiu Jitsu International Open held over the weekend in Makati City.

The Cebuano squad finished with a strong medal haul of eight golds, eight silvers, and five bronzes, proving their place among the top youth teams in the tournament.

Leading the charge was Red Caileigh Villanueva, who captured two gold medals in the cadet girls’ 48kg and 52kg Gi categories.

Gabriel Benavides also stood out, clinching a gold medal in the under-14 Gi 48kg division. He added two bronze medals from the cadet Gi and cadet No-Gi 48kg categories.

Also contributing to the gold medal count were Kaizer Borces in the juvenile No-Gi 56kg division, Ien Dabon in the juvenile girls’ No-Gi 44kg, Kean Caelo De Los Reyes in the juvenile Gi 52kg, Isabella Rae Ignaco in the girls’ Gi 29kg, and Duke Enzo Lincuna in the juvenile Gi 62kg division.

Other medalists for Cebu Jiu-Jitsu included Rafael Benavides, who earned two silvers and one bronze, Maximus Bernades with a silver, Kian Riley Ignacio with a silver and a bronze, Clark Jacob Restauro with a silver, and Bryan Anthony Cardines who took home a bronze.

