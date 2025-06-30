Filipinas cruise past Saudi Arabia in AFC Women’s Cup opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine women’s national football team or Filipinas put on a dominant start to their 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifying campaign after routing Saudi Arabia, 3-0 in Group G action on Sunday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Midfielder Jaclyn Sawicki opened the scoring with her first international goal, while Meryll Serrano and 18-year-old Alexa Pino added one each in a dominant performance by the Filipinas, who controlled possession and pressed high throughout the match.

“We were very happy with the way the game went,” said Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso in his statement from the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

“We knew we were facing a well-organized opponent, but the girls were ready. Our goal is to collect three points in every match, and we did that today.”

Sawicki, earning her 36th cap, broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, capitalizing on Serrano’s well-placed assist following a high press as the Filipinas wrapped the first half with a 1-0 lead.

CLINICAL FINISH

In the second half, Serrano doubled the lead, 2-0, with a clinical finish off a header from Chandler McDaniel. It was her latest goal in a decorated national team career.

Pino, one of the country’s most promising young forwards from the under-17 national squad, sealed the victory in the 81st minute.

The former youth standout weaved past Saudi defender Shuruq Al-Hwsawi and slotted home her first senior international goal. She was later named ‘Player of the Match’.

Another former youth standout, Bella Pasion also earned praise after a crucial stoppage-time tackle to deny Seba Tawfiq, helping preserve the clean sheet with goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel clearing the threat.

Next for the Filipinas is the host country, Cambodia on July 2.

