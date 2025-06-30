Pam Baricuatro signs 12 EOs, prioritizes hospital funds, FOI

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On her first day as the new Cebu governor, Pamela Baricuatro hit the ground running by signing 12 executive orders (EOs), providing a glimpse of the programs and initiatives that her administration will prioritize.

A key highlight was EO No. 1, which mandates the urgent release of funds to improve the operations and capacity of all 16 province-owned and district hospitals.

It was also in part her fulfillment in addressing healthcare woes in the province.

Under the EO, each of the 16 provincial and district hospitals will receive an additional P5 million budget to improve its operations within the next 100 days.

During a press briefer on Monday, Baricuatro said the amount was only an initial as they come up with an even more comprehensive plan in enhancing the province’s healthcare system.

The new governor revealed that they could have provided more budget should the previous administration of former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia cooperated and turned over crucial documents ahead of time.

“So once we have all the documents and we can calibrate already once that we have… So this is just the initial,” explained Baricuatro.

Land swap deal

Additionally, Baricuatro, through her new EOs, created a task forces to focus on specific concerns including those related to the decades-long 93-1 land swap deal with the Cebu City Government, the People’s Action Center, and Special Review Committee.

The People’s Action Center will serve as a complaint center while the special review committee is part of her administration’s pledge to uphold and promote transparency.

In response to public concerns raised during Senator Raffy Tulfo’s recent surprise inspection at the Cebu North Bus Terminal, Baricuatro also issued an EO waiving fees for all province-owned public restroom facilities.

Her administration likewise expanded the functions of the Cebu Investments and Promotions Office (CIPO) to enhance investor relations and promote economic growth.

The remaining EOs focuses on reorganizing key provincial bodies, including the Bids and Awards Committee, Cebu Provincial Youth Commission, Cebu Provincial School Board, and the Center for Participatory Governance Unit.

Baricuatro officially assumed the governorship on June 30.

On her second day in office, she is set to lead the Inaugural Forum, which will outline her administration’s policy directions and flagship programs.

