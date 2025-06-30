Cebu City Public Library back to 24/7 operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Public Library (CCPL) is back to its 24/7 operations following its official relaunch on Monday, June 30.

CCPL’s relaunching of its 24/7 operations was in fulfillment of a promise that Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival made.

“We want to make this library grow. At the same time, make the students and the youth grow,” Archival said in his message.

Also present during the CCPL’s relaunch were Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and eight of the city’s elected councilors – Nice Archival, Michelle Abella, Harold Kendrick Go, Paul Labra, Jose Abellanosa, Alvin Arcilla, Harry Eran, and Francis Esparis.

During the program, both Archival and Osmeña shared other plans to improve not just the library but the accessibility of study centers in Cebu City.

First, Osmeña revealed that the upper floor of the library, which is currently being used as a museum, will be converted into a study center as part of the library’s expansion to cater to more visitors.

“I was talking to Nestor earlier, why don’t we open up upstairs? No one’s using it,” Osmeña said.

Study centers

Furthermore, Osmeña also said that he plans to convert the existing chapels in each barangay into study centers if applicable, and vowed to look for ways to make it happen.

“This one [CCPL] is not big enough for Cebu City,” Osmeña noted.

Meanwhile, Archival said that he plans to make the CCPL solar-powered, a move he said that would take six months to do so. Besides that, he also plans to improve the internet speeds in the library.

“Our internet here is very slow but right now the computers are very fast,” Archival said.

With their plans to expand the library, Archival would also be adding air-conditioning units so that visitors wouldn’t feel hot inside.

24/7 Operations

CCPL reduced its operating hours back in June 2019 due to manpower limitations.

When asked regarding the staff deployment for CCPL’s resumption of its 24/7 operations, Iris Wenceslao, the library in charge, said they have devised a shifting plan.

“In terms of shifting, we already have it arranged,” Wenceslao said.

She also revealed that she asked for the hiring of 15 more library personnel.

Meanwhile, in regards to the security, Archival revealed that they have installed five functioning Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the library.

Archival also mentioned that he intends to ask two police officers to be present in CCPL at night.

“Secured kaayo atong mga kabataan,” Archival assured everyone.

(Our children are very secured.)

PWD-friendly

In addition to the resumption of the library’s 24/7 operations, the city government also wants to make the area more friendly for persons with disabilities (PWDs), especially those with impaired eyesights.

During the presscon that followed the relaunch of CCPl’s 24/7 operations, former COMELEC commissioner Rowena Guanzon suggested for the library adapt more assistive technology, such as audiobook programs to assist the visually impaired by reading books out loud.

“If we have impaired persons that enter the library, they can avail whatever the best service that we can give them,” Wenceslao shared during an interview.

Currently, the CCPL has a braille section with a device that would decode braille — a tactile writing system that uses raised dots to represent letters and numbers that allows visually impaired persons to read — and read the decoded text out loud.

