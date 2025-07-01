Ted Convocar wins SUGBU monthly bowling title for June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ted Convocar finally broke through after several near-misses, securing the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) monthly title in an emphatic fashion last Sunday, June 29.

Convocar outplayed some of the tournament’s most seasoned keglers to win the June edition, delivering a solid 219-pin performance in the championship match against Shaun Ponte, who finished with 179 pinfalls.

What made the win more impressive was that Convocar had only 15 handicap points, compared to Ponte’s 30.

Before reaching the final, Convocar tallied 218 pinfalls in the quarterfinals to finish second behind Ponte, who led with 229.

Both advanced to the finals of the tournament, held at the at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center, after outscoring Arthur Tapaya (216), Mel Fines (194), Rene Ceniza (185), and Bebie Mauro (166), who settled for third to sixth places, respectively.

In the qualifying rounds, Convocar topped Division B with a total of 1,012 pinfalls, followed by Fines with 987.

In Division A, Tapaya emerged as the top qualifier with 1,081 pinfalls, just ahead of Ceniza’s 1,054. Ponte dominated Division C with 919 pinfalls, while Mauro rounded out the group with 859.

With this win, Convocar secures a spot in the year-end “Bowler of the Year” tournament this December, where all monthly champions will battle for the prestigious title.

