PRO 7 Director Maranan tests Mandaue police in surprise 5-minute response drill

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) successfully passed a surprise five-minute response simulation exercise conducted by Police Brigadier General Redrico Atienza Maranan, Director of the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7), during his visit on Monday, June 30.

The simulation, aligned with the directive of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre, tested the police force’s ability to respond swiftly to emergency situations.

Maranan presented two scenarios — a robbery and a shooting incident — at three different locations across Mandaue City. MCPO personnel reportedly responded to all incidents in under five minutes.

Maranan expressed satisfaction with the Mandaue police’s quick and coordinated response.

“Based doon sa aking conduct ng simex kanina, nakarespond naman ang ating responding personnel — actually, less than two to three minutes nga eh ang response nila. Tama naman ang response procedures nila, nandoon ’yong mga personnel at drone operators,” said Maranan.

(Based on the simulation I conducted earlier, our responding personnel were able to respond — in fact, their response time was actually less than two to three minutes. Their response procedures were correct, and the personnel and drone operators were all in place.)

Aside from Mandaue, Maranan said that police offices in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, other component cities in Cebu Province, and Tagbilaran City in Bohol also met the required response time during similar exercises.

He noted that local police units are already equipped with body-worn cameras, alternative recording devices, motorcycles, and drones.

Maranan also revealed that PRO-7 recently procured additional police radios to enhance communication among law enforcement units.

After the simulation, Maranan paid a courtesy visit to Mandaue City Hall, where he met with newly sworn-in Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

Accompanied by MCPO Director Col. Cirilo Acosta, the visit aimed to strengthen cooperation between the local government and the police force. Discussions covered current PNP programs and possible support from the new city administration for local law enforcement initiatives. Both MCPO and PRO-7 expressed their support for Mayor Ouano’s administration.

“Actually, napag-usapan namin ang mga resources na maitutulong ng ating mayor, and for that, natutuwa kami sapagkat first day pa lang ng meeting namin, napakaganda ng acceptance ni Mayor,” he added.

(Actually, we discussed the resources that our mayor can provide, and for that, we’re pleased because even on our very first meeting, the mayor’s reception was very positive.)

Ouano officially assumed office at noon on Monday, June 30, along with other newly elected officials of Mandaue.

Maranan is also scheduled to visit the newly elected mayors of Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City as part of his rounds in the tri-cities.

