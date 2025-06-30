Baricuatro to review Capitol contracts, vows transparency

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In line with her commitment to transparency, Cebu’s newly installed governor has vowed to conduct a thorough review of all Capitol contracts, including those involving employees and department heads.

This means the status of over 1,100 job order (JO) workers under the provincial government remains uncertain. However, Gov. Baricuatro assured the public that upcoming decisions will be based on merit and transparency.

“Everything now will be based on performance, and we will assess all projects in the coming months. Transparency will be a priority,” she said.

Baricuatro also noted that reviews are underway to address vacancies in inactive departments and councils, with new appointees expected to be named.

“We are in the process of reviewing and expecting to appoint new personnel. Some departments and councils are currently inactive, so we need to fill those roles,” she added.

In addition to evaluating JO employees, the new administration will also scrutinize the programs initiated by former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“If there are programs that prove effective, we will maintain them. We will carefully review everything to decide what stays and what needs to change,” Baricuatro said.

Meanwhile, preparations are ongoing for an upcoming event expected to welcome dignitaries from the diplomatic corps and political leaders from Manila and Davao. While confirmations are still pending, Baricuatro remains hopeful about Vice President Sara Duterte’s attendance.

“We have extended an invitation to Vice President Sara Duterte, but we have yet to receive confirmation. I’m still hopeful she will join us,” she said.

Baricuatro marked her first day in office with a peaceful walk and prayer, emphasizing faith as a cornerstone of her administration. She shared that before proceeding to the Capitol to officially report for work, she took a moment to pray.

“We put God first, and we love our province. That will be our guiding principle,” she said.

