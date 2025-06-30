Smooth transition marks change in Mandaue City leadership

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A seamless transfer of leadership unfolded in Mandaue City as Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano officially assumed office on June 30, 2025, during a formal turnover ceremony at the Mandaue City Session Hall.

The event symbolized a smooth and orderly transition of power, marking the beginning of Ouano’s term as the city’s new chief executive.

Outgoing Mayor and now Vice Mayor-elect Glenn Bercede turned over a map of Mandaue City showing all 27 barangays to Ouano—a symbolic gesture of responsibility and continuity.

In addition to the map, the ceremonial turnover included the gavel, the Sangguniang Panlungsod flag, and the official seal of the City Council, signifying the formal handover of legislative authority from outgoing Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz to newly elected Vice Mayor Bercede, who now assumes the role of presiding officer of the City Council.

In his speech, Mayor Ouano underscored his administration’s priority to deliver essential services that are impactful, relevant, and responsive to the needs of every Mandauehanon.

“Together, let’s move forward and start this new chapter not with conflict, but with compassion; not with rivalry, but with reconciliation,” he said.

Among his administration’s initial projects are the construction of a modern city hospital and the establishment of a new campus for Mandaue City College.

Vice Mayor Bercede, in his remarks, also pledged his support for the new leadership.

“We may have different rules, but we serve the same people, one city, and one vision,” he said.

The official turnover was witnessed by both incoming and outgoing city councilors, as well as Department of the Interior and Local Government City Director Johnjoan Mende.

The ceremony took place during the final session of the 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Earlier that morning, outgoing and incoming officials gathered for a unified flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall grounds in Barangay Centro. City government employees and supporters of One Mandaue attended the event, which symbolized unity and cooperation amid the change in leadership.

Mayor Ouano expressed gratitude to the previous administration and stressed the importance of collaboration despite political differences.

