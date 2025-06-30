Vince Paras clobbers Thai foe, wins IBF regional title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Vince Paras is a boxing champion once again after clinching the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific super flyweight title with a dominant win over Thailand’s Sarawut Thawornkham on Sunday, June 29, in General Santos City.

Paras scored a fourth-round technical knockout in the main event of a Sanman Boxing fight card, overwhelming Sarawut with relentless pressure and punching power.

The victory improved Paras’ record to 23 wins, including 17 knockouts, against three losses and one draw. Sarawut, meanwhile, dropped to 24-3 with 19 knockouts.

From the opening bell, Paras took control of the bout, landing power punches from all angles. Sarawut struggled to find his rhythm as Paras dictated the pace early.

Paras continued to apply pressure in the second round, connecting with vicious hooks and uppercuts. By the third round, he had Sarawut pinned against the ropes, landing clean shots to the head and body as the Thai fighter visibly started to wear down.

In the fourth round, Paras stepped up the assault. With Sarawut retreating and pinned along the ropes, Paras unleashed a furious barrage of punches. The referee quickly stepped in to halt the fight as Sarawut collapsed to the canvas, overwhelmed by the punishment.

With the win, Paras is expected to boost his rankings in the super flyweight division. He is currently ranked No. 5 in the IBF.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP