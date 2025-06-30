Alleged shabu lab uncovered in Cebu City apartment

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – An alleged shabu laboratory was uncovered in an apartment along D. Jakosalem Street, Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City, during a search operation conducted on Monday afternoon, June 30, 2025.

The operation was carried out by operatives from the Police Regional Office (PRO)-7, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-7, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7.

The target of the search warrant was a 32-year-old resident of the apartment, known by the alias “Tepen.”

He was earlier apprehended on Friday, June 27, 2025, in the same area after authorities seized several party drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, and shabu, worth an estimated ₱2.2 million.

Based on the evidence recovered during the arrest, authorities applied for a search warrant, which was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 17 in Cebu City.

During the implementation of the warrant, operatives recovered a machine, chemicals, and other materials believed to have been used in manufacturing illegal drugs, particularly party drugs.

According to PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the suspect had been under surveillance for five months.

His name came up during previous anti-illegal drug operations before and after the election, based on testimonies of arrested suspects.

Following intelligence gathering, authorities located the suspect, whom Maranan described as the source of ecstasy and cocaine distributed across Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and other regions.

“Siya na mismo talaga ang source sapagkat siya yung gumagawa, siya yung nagma-manufacture, siya na rin yung nagbibigay doon sa kanyang mga distributor,” Maranan said.

(He’s really the main source because he’s the one who makes, manufactures, and supplies the drugs to his distributors.)

Their initial assessment showed that the suspect used a machine to mix powdery substances, which were then placed into capsules.

“Nakita natin nandoon lahat ng component kung paano gawin yung party drugs. Napakaraming chemicals ang nandoon sa loob ng kwarto—iba’t ibang klaseng powdery substances at iba’t ibang klaseng equipment kung paano mag-manufacture ng tinatawag nating party drugs,” he added.

(We saw that all the components for making party drugs were there. The room contained a large number of chemicals—various kinds of powdery substances and different types of equipment used to manufacture what we call party drugs.)

An exhaust tube was also found inside the apartment, presumably used to minimize odors in the poorly ventilated room.

Authorities are now investigating the composition of the powdery substances and identifying the suspect’s suppliers.

Based on their investigation, the suspect allegedly started his illegal activities in 2022, catering mostly to partygoers in upscale clubs and tourist spots.

He also had a network of distributors, with transactions and payments typically done online.

“Very slim yung structure ng kanyang sindikato. From him, may isang tao lang siyang kinakausap—yun ang pinaka-main distributor niya, at yung main distributor niya naman ang may maraming downline,” Maranan said.

(His syndicate has a very slim structure. From him, he talks to only one person—his main distributor—and that main distributor has several downlines.)

A firearm and a grenade were also confiscated during the suspect’s arrest.

Police are preparing additional charges against the suspect, aside from violations of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP