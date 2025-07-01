Torre: Old man wrongly jailed as NPA leader may seek payment

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said the 81-year-old man jailed after being mistakenly identified by police as a New People’s Army (NPA) leader may seek compensation.

Torre’s statement came in response to the Court of Appeals (CA) order to release construction worker Prudencio Calubid Jr. from the Manila City Jail, citing an “evident lack of due diligence” on the part of the arresting police officers.

“That’s the beauty of the law. That (the case) went through a trial… Unfortunately, there was a mistake,” Torre said at a press conference in Camp Crame on Monday.

“But that person can invoke compensation. We have a law that compensates people wrongfully convicted. We have that. They can invoke that and ask for compensation for what they went through,” he added.

However, Torre said he has yet to review the decision.

Republic Act No. 7309 created a Board of Claims under the Department of Justice for victims of unjust imprisonment or detention.

In a decision dated June 27, the CA’s 16th Division granted the writ of habeas corpus filed by Calubid’s daughter.

According to the ruling, agents of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) mistook Calubid for a target with the same name, but without the “Junior.”

Calubid was arrested in Olongapo City in December 2024 for allegedly being a communist insurgent with a P7.8-million bounty on his head.

At the time of Calubid’s arrest, Torre was serving as CIDG director.

