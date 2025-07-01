Pikachu and Snorlax: Japan ambassadors to promote better sleep

By: The Japan News/Asia News Network / - via Inquirer.net

By: The Japan News/Asia News Network / - via Inquirer.net | July 01,2025 - 07:23 AM

TOKYO – Pikachu and Snorlax, who are two of the beloved characters from the globally popular Pokemon franchise, have officially been appointed as “sleep support ambassadors” by the government.

This is considered a charming and strategic move to encourage healthy sleeping habits.

This initiative, which was spearheaded by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, leverages the appeal of these iconic figures to encourage people, especially children, to develop better sleep habits.

The characters will participate in various public awareness events, adding a fun, recognizable element to the important message that everyone needs to get enough sleep.

The ministry recommends nine to 12 hours of sleep for elementary students, and eight to 10 hours for junior and high school students, to maintain good health.

Since last fiscal year, the ministry has been collaborating with the Pokemon Company, which released Pokemon Sleep – a smartphone game that tracks the user’s sleep. Together, they have created brochures and other materials to encourage adequate sleep.

On June 26, the day of the announcement, Snorlax and a nightcapped Pikachu visited the ministry and received their letters of appointment from Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Takamaro Fukuoka.

“We hope to continue working with the Health Ministry to positively change sleep habits,” said Pokemon Company representative director Takato Utsunomiya. /dl

