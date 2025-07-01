P72-M Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot prize won by lone bettor in June 30 draw

MANILA, Philippines — The jackpot prize of the Grand Lotto 6/55 worth over P72 million in the June 30 draw was won by one lucky bettor.

This was announced by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The lone bettor guessed the winning combination of 03-54-24-36-18-46 with a jackpot prize amounting to P72,366,751 in its 9 p.m. draw, the PCSO said.

Meanwhile, no one took home the jackpot prize for the Mega Lotto 6/45 worth P41,001,229.80. It had a winning combination of 25-17-19-07-08-35.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday while the Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. /cb

