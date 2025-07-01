Mandaue Mayor Ouano starts workforce review: Whose jobs will we cut?

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has started a review of the city’s workforce to make sure it meets the operational needs of the local government.

The city’s workforce, which is currently about 13,000 employees, is larger than the previous estimate of 11,000. This review aims to identify unnecessary positions and improve efficiency.

In his interview after taking office on June 30, Ouano said that while only minminal changes would be made to department heads initially, a thorough review of all offices will be conducted.

“We will review og kinsay pwede ilisan og dili gani necessary nganong ato mang usbon,” said Ouano.

The personnel review is one of Ouano’s first orders of business, alongside an inventory of city assets, properties, and cash on hand.

The goal is to ensure the workforce is the right size and to save Mandaue between P100 million to P120 million annually.

Ouano also revealed that some employees who had been moved to different departments by the previous administration would be returned to their original units. It was discovered during the transition that certain offices had not only moved employees but also asked for more Job Order (JO) workers, which further increased the staff numbers.

While the workforce size is larger than needed, Ouano assured that changes would be made carefully, ensuring that operations are not disrupted.

The review will cover both Job Order (JO) and Contract of Service (COS) workers. Ouano sent a memo to Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, instructing departments to extend contracts selectively to keep essential services running while the review is being done.

Key changes include:

• Non-Renewal of Contracts: JO and COS workers in administrative and political offices, including the City Mayor’s Office (Purok Development, Public Information, Executive Secretary, and Community Affairs units), Vice Mayor’s Office, City Councilors’ Offices, and other support units, will not have their contracts renewed beyond June 30, 2025.

• Selective Extensions: Workers in important services like the City Health Office, Mandaue City Hospital, Disaster Risk Reduction Office, and City Social Welfare Services will have their contracts extended for two to three months. Only essential positions will be kept.

• Barangay Workers: Most JO workers in barangays will not have their contracts renewed, except for critical roles such as garbage collectors, daycare teachers, health workers, and emergency responders.

Ouano also emphasized that extensions for JO workers in departments like hospitals and sanitation will be extended for two months from July 1 to August 31, 2025, while COS workers in essential areas like doctors and nurses at Mandaue City Hospital, City Health Office, MCC, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and City Treasurer’s Office will be extended extended until September 30.

Ouano said that the goal would be to make the government more efficient and responsive to the needs of the public.

“Hopefully, ang mga nahibilin enough na. Kung tan-aw pa gani nato kinahanglan pa kuhaan, pwede pa. As long as effective and efficient lang ang pagpadagan sa pang-gobyerno nato diri sa Syudad sa Mandaue,” said Ouano.

(Hopefully, the ones left would be enough already. If we see that we still need to cut more, then we will cut it. As long as the way the government here in Mandaue City is run is efficient and effective.)

Contracts not renewed

While some employees were concerned about the changes, Ouano reassured those, whose contracts would not be renewed, that they might still be considered if their department heads would recommend them based on their performance.

While avoiding direct criticism of the previous administration, Ouano acknowledged that some positions were created as political accommodations, to provide roles for purok leaders.

He confirmed that the Purok Development Office would not be dissolved but would be reassessed to make sure it would align with the city’s priorities.

Ouano also made it clear that he was committed to working closely with Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, despite their different political affiliations. The two have already met to discuss their plans for the city.

Vice Mayor Bercede also expressed his full support for Ouano’s administration, emphasizing the importance of unity and working together to build a stronger Mandaue.

“We serve one people, one city,” Bercede said during the transition ceremony, reaffirming his an the mayor’s shared goal of improving Mandaue’s future.

