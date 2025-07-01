Cebu governor Pam Baricuatro’s promise: Colorless leadership

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | July 01,2025 - 11:11 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Beside ushering an era of leadership without instilling fear, new Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro vowed to work with the national government, regardless of their political allegiance.

“As I’ve said earlier now, this is going to be a colorless administration,” Baricuatro told reporters in a briefer at the Capitol.

“My priority really is the province and the people. So, everybody knows that I’m a Duterte supporter. That’s in the heart. But we have to work,” she added.

Baricuatro officially assumed governorship in the country’s most populous province last Monday, June 30, also marking her first stint into politics.

The philanthropist and former flight attendant defeated former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia by amassing over 1.1 million votes.

She ran under the banner of the Duterte-led Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP–Laban), with a campaign trail pledging to improve basic services, particularly healthcare.

On her first day in office, she signed a total of 12 executive orders (EO), including the immediate release of funds to improve operations of the 16 provincial and district hospitals.

Baricuatro’s team also organized a Thanksgiving Party at the Capitol Grounds on Monday.

Despite the downpour, the governor appeared before dozens of spectators and thanked those who entrusted her in taking the helm of the Capitol.

