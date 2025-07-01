An HONORable news for tech fans: HONOR opens store at SM Seaside Cebu, rolls out AI-powered HONOR 400 5G

Global tech provider, HONOR Philippines, has officially opened its newest experience store at SM Seaside City Cebu, bringing its premium line of smart devices closer to Cebuanos, on June 28, 2025.

Located on the 3rd Level of the mall, particularly at the Cyberzone, the store marks a milestone not just in HONOR’s retail expansion—but in the rollout of its latest innovation: the much-anticipated HONOR 400 5G.

“This new store is a symbol of our growing presence, of our unstoppable momentum, and our ignition to bring innovation to every Filipino, especially to all of the Cebuanos,” cites Pao Oga, Public Relations Manager of HONOR Philippines.

The store’s launch was made more indelible with the simultaneous nationwide release of pre-orders of the HONOR 400 5G, a flagship device built with the next-generation AI capabilities.

The event was also graced by Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados and Eason de Guzman, the Digital Marketing Manager and Content Lead of Honor Philippines, alongside other executives and HONOR employees.

Design of the Future

The HONOR 400 5G stuns in three elegant color options: Desert Gold, Midnight Black, and Tidal Blue—all available for only Php 22,999.00.

It boasts a vibrant 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gamers, students, and multitaskers who demand smooth and responsive visuals. To support long hours of use, the device also features an eye comfort display that helps reduce eye strain and protect vision.

Beyond its performance and style, the HONOR 400 5G is engineered for endurance. It is powered by a robust 6000mAh Silicon-carbon Battery, designed to maintain optimal health even after four years of daily use.

And when it’s time to recharge, 80W HONOR Wired SuperCharge powers the device up to 40% in just 15 minutes, minimizing downtime and keeping you productive throughout the day.

Quality snaps, AI magic within reach

Engineered for creators and everyday users alike, the HONOR 400 5G is equipped with a 200MP Ultra-clear AI Camera System, supported by a 1/1.4-inch sensor and f/1.9 aperture—a powerful combination that ensures sharp, detailed shots even in challenging lighting conditions.

It also features a 12MP ultra-wide lens for expansive, detailed shots, and a 50MP portrait selfie camera that delivers quality images with professional-level clarity.

Getting ahead of the AI revolution, the HONOR 400 5G’s seamless AI-powered functionality puts it in a league of its own. Features like Google Veo 2, HD Moving Photo, AI Super Zoom, and AI Portrait Studio allow users to effortlessly transform still images into dynamic, cinematic videos while simplifying complex editing tasks—all with just a few taps.

An emotional moment even unfolded during the store opening as Miss Universe Philippine 2019 Ganados shared how a photo of her and her father, along with her crowning moment with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, was transformed into a lifelike video—allowing her to relive those cherished core memories as if they were happening all over again through the help of HONOR 400 5G.

A space to experience innovation

The newly opened HONOR Experience Store in SM Seaside City Cebu gives consumers a firsthand look into the brand’s growing ecosystem of smart devices, from smartphones to wearables, tablets, and more. Customers can test features, receive expert guidance, and enjoy exclusive promos available only in-store.

Whether you’re a photography buff, content creator, or someone who simply wants a phone that does more, the HONOR 400 5G—and the experience store—await you.

Experience technology refined by swinging by the HONOR store at SM Seaside City Cebu today. To keep yourself updated to HONOR’s latest updates and releases, follow the official Facebook page of HONOR Philippines.

