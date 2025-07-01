Aumentado: Gambling, redlight entertainment not welcome in Bohol

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Determined to keep Bohol a family-friendly destination, Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said he would make sure that gambling and redlight entertainment would not find its way into their island-province.

“We said no to casinos, illegal gambling, and redlight entertainment. Our province is a family-friendly destination,” he said during the inaugural message that he delivered on Monday, June 30.

Aumentado said that keeping Bohol free of gambling and redlight entertainment was among the biggest achievements of his administration during his first term in office.

The other achievements of his administration include:

Drop in poverty incidence from 19% during the pandemic to 14.8% in 2024.

Drop in inflation rate from 5.1% in May 2024 to 1.5% in May 2025.

Improvement in hospital and health care services and acquisition of three mobile clinics to serve the rural areas.

Completion of the long-delayed construction of the hospital in Loon to replace the one that was destroyed in 2013.

Brought safe drinking water to the islands with the use of solar-powered desalination machines.

New public cemetery for the Muslims.

Development of the old Tagbilaran Airport into the Bohol Business Park.

Keeping Bohol insurgency free.

UNESCO’s designation as a Global Geopark, and Bohol positions itself as a regenerative island.

Winning medals in sports and athletic competitions.

Suspension of the whale shark interaction for the sake of saving Bohol’s tourism.

“We introduced reforms, ended old practices of patronage, and created space for transparency. Investors started coming back. Jobs opened up,” Aumentado said.

“But our gains, progress, and initiatives were not easy,” he added.

The Governor said that his initiatives were “belittled and undermined by some people who would rather see us fail.”

“Apan kini sila wala maka tay-og sa atong tinguha. (But all these did not discourage me.) We stayed our course. And we do what’s best for Bohol.”

As he starts his second term in office, Aumentado made a commitment to continue programs that will benefit the Bol-anons.

