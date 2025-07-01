Planting a legacy: Aboitiz Power Corporation subsidiary Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) marks reforestation milestone in Cebu with 1 Million Trees planted

High in the uplands of Toledo City, an eco-revolution has taken root—one seed at a time. What started as a bold environmental pledge by Aboitiz Power Corporation subsidiary Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) has now grown into a living legacy: one million trees planted across Cebu, achieved three years ahead of schedule under its Carbon Sink Management Program (CSMP).

What was once a 10-year goal has been accomplished in just seven, proving that with community at the core and sustainability as the compass, even the most ambitious environmental dreams can come to life beating the original timeline.

A Testament of Collective Action

This milestone, celebrated in the lush reforestation site of Sitio Sinsin, Barangay Bato, Toledo City on June 26, 2025, was more than a ceremonial event. It was a testament to collective action highlighted by a meaningful MOA signing with the Sawod-Kaladman Farmers Association (SKFA) and a renewed commitment to agroforestry, livelihood, and the land that sustains us all.

The event gathered key stakeholders of the initiative, including Toledo City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales; Riella Mae Guioguio, COO of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.; Steve Getes, SAVP for Corporate Services for Visayas of AboitizPower TBG; and other partner representatives.

One Million Strong

Across the island of Cebu, landscapes once barren are now teeming with life—thanks to Aboitiz Power Corporation’s subsidiary Therma Visayas, Inc.’s (TVI) transformative Carbon Sink Management Program (CSMP). What began as a reforestation and carbon sequestration effort has grown into a meaningful milestone: one million trees planted across 1,250 hectares in ten cities and municipalities: Borbon, Tuburan, Asturias, Balamban, Cebu City, Toledo City, Pinamungajan, Barili, Dumanjug, and Ronda.

“This program reflects Aboitiz Power Corporation’s core environmental philosophy that sustainability is a mindset that we build into everything that we do. Even before we built our facilities, gihuna-huna na namo unsaon namo pagpanalipod sa kinaiyahan, pagtabang sa komunidad, and—most of all—unsaon namo pagbilin og kaayohan nga mulungtad gyud,’ cites Rhea Navarro, the Regional COO for Visayas of AboitizPower TBG.

[This program reflects AboitizPower’s core environmental philosophy that sustainability is a mindset that we build into everything that we do. Even before we built our facilities, we had already thought about how we could protect the environment, support the community, and—most of all—leave a lasting positive impact.]

A rich variety of indigenous and fruit-bearing trees were planted across the different sites, including Narra, Molave, Cacao, Guyabano, Lanzones, Avocado, Kunawon, Lomboy, Duhat, and more, carefully chosen not only for their ecological value but also for their contribution to food security and long-term livelihood.

At the core of this achievement is a science- and community-based model, developed in partnership with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI). Site selection was guided by collaboration with LGUs, DENR, EMB, and CENROs, while more than 700 local farmers were empowered to lead planting and maintenance efforts. From upland farmers to corporate partners, CSMP has proven that when communities and stakeholders come together with a shared mission, change takes root. The CSMP initiative is not just about planting trees—it’s about cultivating resilience, restoring ecosystems, and reaffirming TVI’s collective commitment to a greener, more sustainable Cebu.

Nurturing what’s planted

While reaching a million trees is a triumph, Aboitiz Power Corporation’s subsidiary TVI did not just stop there. As part of the celebration, a symbolic Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed with the Sawod-Kaladman Farmers Association (SKFA), one of the key farming groups involved in the program. The agreement underscores SKFA’s role in the ongoing maintenance of some of the reforestation sites, including the 200 additional cacao seedlings planted during the event.

This renewed partnership reflects the core philosophy of the Carbon Sink Management Program (CSMP) that reforestation is not a one-time effort, but a long-term commitment built on local stewardship, technical collaboration, and community empowerment. By entrusting the care of the land to farmer groups like SKFA, TVI ensures that the trees planted today will thrive under the watchful care of those who live closest to them. Ultimately, the MOA signing signals a shift from planting to preservation, and from environmental action to shared responsibility, anchoring the success of the program in both nature and community.

Plastic waste to rice

Beyond reforestation, Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) continues to expand its environmental efforts through innovative, community-driven initiatives that blend sustainability with social impact. A standout among these is the “Basura Mo, Bigas Ko” program, an award-winning solid waste management initiative that transforms household plastic waste into a lifeline for food security and environmental awareness.

Launched in 2022 in partnership with the Barangay Council of Cabitoonan, Toledo City, the program incentivizes proper waste disposal by allowing residents to exchange two kilograms of plastic waste for one kilogram of rice. This simple yet effective model promotes responsible waste segregation, reduces plastic pollution, and provides nutritional support to participating families. The collected plastic waste is then turned over to the TUFFWOW Ecobrick Hub, where it is processed into eco-bricks and eco-pavers. As of the second quarter of this year, the program has successfully converted approximately 33,600 kilograms of plastic waste, showcasing how community action can drive both environmental and circular economy outcomes.

Since its launch, the program has expanded to other areas of Toledo City, including Barangay Bato, where it has become a model of multi-sectoral collaboration. Backed by agencies such as the Toledo City Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO), City Agriculture Office, City Planning and Development Office, DENR-CENRO, and local fisherfolk associations.

By turning plastic waste into a tangible reward, TVI’s program underscores a powerful message: sustainability can be practical, inclusive, and deeply rooted in the everyday lives of the people it aims to uplift.

